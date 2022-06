BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - At the Southwest Michigan Community Action Agency, hundreds of thousands of water bottles are distributed every week. “We house the water for the homebound home deliveries that go through 211 to get signed up, and then we also have a self serve on the days that the distribution sites are not I’m handing out water,” Executive Director Kim Smitholdham says.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO