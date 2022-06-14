ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Injured service members have chance to join special New Mexico oryx hunts

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Vb82_0gAmkzkw00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some very coveted oryx hunts will be awarded to injured servicemen and women. The Game and Fish Department will hold a drawing for 10 tags for a hunt on White Sands Missile Range.

To apply, veterans must have a VA disability rating of 50% or higher. Significantly injured active-duty members who do not have that VA rating may also apply but have to include documentation. All applicants (except resident Disabled Veteran card holders) will need to submit supporting documentation to the Department prior to the July 20 application deadline.

Story continues belo w

Proof of eligibility may be emailed to specialhunts@state.nm.us or by postal mail with a postmark on or before July 20. The drawing is open to resident and non-resident eligible applicants who do not hold a current-year oryx license. Applications will be accepted only through the Department’s Online License System by clicking Injured Military Oryx Hunts in the main menu.

Successful applicants will be notified by the Department and must buy the appropriate license(s) and pay White Sands Missile Range’s access fee. The hunts will be three days between Sept. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, with dates and areas to be determined by the successful applicants in coordination with White Sands Missile Range.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Six parks and recreation employees receive One Albuquerque Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some outstanding people were recognized on Friday with the One Albuquerque Award. They include six parks and recreation employees that reported and tried to stop a bosque fire last month. While working at Barelas Railroad Park, they saw a woman who was setting fires there. They not only called 911, but tried to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico bartender named top 15 in the nation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the best bartenders in the nation is right here in New Mexico. After being crowned one of the top 15 in the country, a Santa Fe bartender is competing this weekend to hopefully be crowned the best in the nation and move on to global competition. If it has to […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from June 17 – June 23 around New Mexico. June 17-19 – Summertime in Old Town – Plan to visit Historic Old Town this weekend and enjoy free, live, and local entertainment. For the full entertainment schedule, visit the city’s website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

El Rancho las Golondrinas celebrate 50 years with 50 events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – El Rancho de las Golondrinas, is a museum focused on the Spanish, Mexican, and territorial periods of history in New Mexico. This year they are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their festival season. In addition to general admission, they also host nine festivals a year,...
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KRQE News 13

Juneteenth celebrations kick off in Duke City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a huge turnout for day one of the city’s Juneteenth celebration. The event is organized by members of the community with support from the city’s Office of Black Community Engagement. The theme this year is Healing and Unification with an emphasis on celebrating black-owned businesses, artisans, vendors, and performers. It […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Tiny Home Village murals expected to be completed soon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County’s Tiny Home Village will soon have some brand new murals. They’re being created by artist Jodie Herrera and are in the welcoming area of the village. The murals feature native flowers and the transformation of caterpillars into butterflies. Officials say the murals are expected to be completed by the end of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM grant money aims to curb community safety in state

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the PNM Resources Foundation announced 19 New Mexico nonprofits will share $230,000 in grant money. The goal is to increase community safety by having solutions to prevent or reduce crime in the state. Each nonprofit will receive up to $15,000 to help combat crime in New Mexico. The PNM Resources […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$3M navigator grant to help unemployed New Mexicans

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million. The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oryx#Fish Department#Belo W New Mexico#Krqe En Espa Ol
KRQE News 13

Frontier, Golden Pride celebrating big anniversaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An iconic restaurant in the Duke City is celebrating half a century in business. Frontier and Golden Pride restaurants are celebrating their big anniversary with a party. Saturday, they invited more than 200 of their friends, family, as well as current and former employees. When they started Frontier in 1971, it only […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information sought in Santa Fe shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police are investigating a shooting they say happened Saturday morning. When police arrived at the 600 block of Gomez Street around 6:20 a.m., they located a 70-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say details are […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Behind the raw public frustration and anger over election security that has played out this week in New Mexico was a hint of something deeper — a growing divide between the state’s Democratic power structure and conservative rural residents who feel their way of life is under attack.
ELECTIONS
Hobbs News-Sun

Hobbs still a top pot stop

Even though Hobbs dropped to No. 5 in cannabis sales during the month of May, it’s still one of the top selling cannabis cities in New Mexico, according to the Cannabis Control Division of New Mexico. Adult use cannabis sales began April 1, 2022, in New Mexico after the...
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
elpasoinc.com

Farming history in New Mexico

People have been farming and growing food in New Mexico for more than 3,000 years. And since 1998, New Mexicans and others have been able to enjoy exhibits and programs focused on the area’s ancient and more recent history at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum. On...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

NMSU professor helps develop microgravity drip system

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State University professor is helping develop a new irrigation system that uses less water. The Micro-Gravity Drip Project collects water in holding tanks, then with the help of gravity, the water flows through the drip tapes to irrigate the crops. The system can save farmers more than $1,000 per […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
US News and World Report

New Mexico Man Breathes Sigh of Relief After Lung Transplant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Rudy Lucero believes in miracles. He sees one each time he looks in the mirror. The Albuquerque resident is recovering in a Colorado hospital after having a May 2 double lung transplant, made necessary after a COVID-19 infection scarred his lungs and made breathing nearly impossible.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Nonprofit making sure kids in Albuquerque have underwear

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A nonprofit is helping thousands of children in Albuquerque with a basic need that most people take for granted. Undies for Everyone, based in Houston, Texas, provides underwear for kids in 17 cities across the nation. Founder Amy Weis says because poverty is high in Albuquerque, the non-profit has partnered with Children, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

New Mexico reaches $32 million settlement over 2015 mine spill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico and the U.S. government have reached. a $32 million settlement to address claims stemming from a 2015 mine. spill that polluted rivers in three western states. Gov. Michelle Lujan. Grisham and other state officials announced the agreement Thursday. The. spill released 3 million...
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Homeless take over parks, Albuquerque homicide, Weekend rain possible, Metro Crime Initiative, Rail yards next step

Thursday’s Top Stories How are New Mexico retailers doing after the pandemic? Albuquerque man accused of scamming women through online dating sites Albuquerque restaurant forced to include inflation surcharge to make ends meet Kids served floor sealant instead of milk at Alaska school program 2 New Mexican men sentenced for selling cocaine NATO ministers discuss […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City councilor speaks with angry crowd about sanctioned homeless camps

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sparks flew in Thursday night’s community meeting between Albuquerque City Councilor Brooke Bassan and residents over sanctioned homeless camps. Bassan represents the northeast heights and says the meeting was supposed to focus on theft and crime near the Whole Foods on Wyoming. Instead, she faced a large crowd that was angry over her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daniella Cressman

Northern New Mexico Is Facing a Flood Threat

In San Miguel and Mora County, residents are warned that they may need to evacuate sooner than later in the case of floods. "Sandbags are piling up in Mora. Crews are building temporary flood barriers est of Las Vegas, and San Miguel and Mora county officials are warnings residents to ready to evacuate at a moment's notice." —Theresa Davis.
MORA COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy