ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury mom pens tribute to daughter while helping others grieve loved ones with new book

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199AJz_0gAmksZr00

A Danbury mom lost her daughter to ovarian cancer back in 2020, and now she says she's hoping her journey through grief can help others who have lost a loved one.

Tina Kadish says her daughter, Daniela Forte, was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer in late 2019. She died the following year - at 37 years old.

"Just talking about her, I still choke, and it'll be two years,” said Kadish.

News 12 was there last July when Kadish dedicated a Little Free Library to Forte at Stamford's Davenport Ridge Elementary - a tribute to her daughter's love of books.

Now, Kadish is committing her journey, and Daniela's memory, to a book of her own, with "From Pain To Peace: A Mother's Heartbreaking Journey through Losing a Child."

"Writing this book, and I even wrote about it in the book, is healing - is healing for me," she says.

"From Pain to Peace” takes a workbook approach with reflection questions at the end of each chapter, and space for the reader to add thoughts and memories about their loved one. Kadish says journaling was a huge part of her own grief journey.

Kadish hopes her story can help other grieving parents through a lifelong journey - by focusing on and being grateful for memories that will never fade.

"I'm finding joy just talking about her. I'm finding joy remembering the times we spent together - her last birthday," says Kadish.

She says she wanted to immortalize Forte’s memory in one final act of kindness.

"Daniela is everywhere. She is everywhere, and so this book is really a tribute to her. Because I want people to know who she was,” her mother says.

For more information on the book, click here and here.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Remembering a husband, father, and friend

It was an afternoon of celebration on Centre Street in Fenwick last Saturday, as Tillie Clapp, alongside her daughters Elisha and Jody, hosted a family tribute to her late husband, Earl, whose life was taken in a senseless robbery attempt almost two years ago. Tillie, who was overwhelmed by the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Danbury, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Danbury, CT
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: Ruby

I want to live with kids over 12. I have lived with a cat before but I have not had much experience with dogs. I may be willing to share my home with a respectful canine. I am declawed so I must be an indoor only kitty for my safety.
NEWINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grieve#Ovarian Cancer#Grieving#A Little Free Library
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
greenwichsentinel.com

Urgent Need for Kidney Donor to Help Greenwich Single Mom

Greenwich resident Meire Santos has worked as a housekeeper and caretaker for much of her life, and now she is fighting for it, in desperate need of a kidney. With the help of the Flood Sisters Kidney Foundation and three devoted families, she just might find a match. A single...
GREENWICH, CT
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy