Danbury mom pens tribute to daughter while helping others grieve loved ones with new book

A Danbury mom lost her daughter to ovarian cancer back in 2020, and now she says she's hoping her journey through grief can help others who have lost a loved one.

Tina Kadish says her daughter, Daniela Forte, was diagnosed with stage III ovarian cancer in late 2019. She died the following year - at 37 years old.

"Just talking about her, I still choke, and it'll be two years,” said Kadish.

News 12 was there last July when Kadish dedicated a Little Free Library to Forte at Stamford's Davenport Ridge Elementary - a tribute to her daughter's love of books.

Now, Kadish is committing her journey, and Daniela's memory, to a book of her own, with "From Pain To Peace: A Mother's Heartbreaking Journey through Losing a Child."

"Writing this book, and I even wrote about it in the book, is healing - is healing for me," she says.

"From Pain to Peace” takes a workbook approach with reflection questions at the end of each chapter, and space for the reader to add thoughts and memories about their loved one. Kadish says journaling was a huge part of her own grief journey.

Kadish hopes her story can help other grieving parents through a lifelong journey - by focusing on and being grateful for memories that will never fade.

"I'm finding joy just talking about her. I'm finding joy remembering the times we spent together - her last birthday," says Kadish.

She says she wanted to immortalize Forte’s memory in one final act of kindness.

"Daniela is everywhere. She is everywhere, and so this book is really a tribute to her. Because I want people to know who she was,” her mother says.

