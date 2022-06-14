Calling All Skilled Trades and Technology Businesses!

New business owners and charities warned to read the fine print and don't pay if they starting getting forms after filing required business information with the NC Secretary of State's Office. The forms could be fake.
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper announced today that 30 local governments in rural areas across the state have been awarded grants from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, a new source of support for rural economic development projects in North Carolina funded by the federal American Rescue Plan.
On June 10, Smithfield Foods announced that their Vernon, California, pork-processing plant would be closing in early 2023 due to “the escalating cost of doing business in California.” With the largest pork-processing plant in the world being another Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, there are concerns that the rising costs of labor, fuel, and overall inflation may threaten operations like these as well.
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
For North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, getting mental health treatment and other services that enable someone to live at home can be challenging. Many parents and caregivers add their children with disabilities to a statewide waiting list to receive services under something called the Innovations Waiver, a North...
ROCKINGHAM — A sizable contribution to the city’s coffers will help toward efforts to renovate the former Food King property to house more downtown businesses. City Manager Monty Crump on Wednesday shared an email notifying the city that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Department of Commerce.
RALEIGH, NC — A Raleigh pest control company is offering people $2,000 if they let the company release 100 cockroaches into their home. The Pest Informer is an extermination company with over 20 years of experience in the industry. The company wants to test a new pest control technique on cockroaches.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A former 911 dispatcher for Raleigh-Wake Emergency Communications is speaking out. She told CBS 17 she’s concerned with the lack of staff available to answer calls from people in the community in the middle of emergencies. Those unanswered calls could be the difference between...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
RALEIGH, N.C. (WMBF) - The owner of a North Carolina tax preparation business has been arrested after attempting to board a flight out of the country. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Emmanuel Wesner Jean was taken into custody at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport while trying to board a flight to Haiti.
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton tax preparation business owner was arrested Wednesday on tax fraud charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. Emmanuel Wesner Jean, who owns Jean Tax Services, was charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of a false and fraudulent return, according to […]
Raleigh, N.C. — A functioning HVAC system is crucial during extreme heat. Sometimes, though, the cost of a repair or replacement unit can be almost as uncomfortable as the heat itself. One Raleigh man told WRAL News that he paid nearly $1,500 in repairs only to find out days...
In the aftermath of the recent overwhelming vote by the North Carolina Senate to make North Carolina the 39th state to expand Medicaid, average North Carolinians have been speaking up all across the state to express their approval and thanks for what is a long overdue and quite possibly life saving action.
Raleigh, N.C. — Around 3,000 were without power in Wake County on Tuesday afternoon, leaving many potentially without air conditioning during a dangerous Heat Advisory with heat index values up to 105 degrees. The outage began around 2 p.m., with an estimated restoration time of around 5 p.m. However,...
Weldon, N.C. — If you love yard sales, then this weekend you need to hit the road for the ultimate yard sale along U.S. Highway 301. The 301 Endless Yard Sale features tons of vendors lined up along the highway between Weldon and Dunn. The sale extends through five counties (Halifax, Wilson, Nash, Johnston and Harnett) and includes everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing and toys.
Comments / 0