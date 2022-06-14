ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NC

Calling All Skilled Trades and Technology Businesses!

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCumberland County-area employers are invited to attend a Skilled Trades...

Smithfield ‘fully committed’ to NC pork operations despite West Coast pullback

On June 10, Smithfield Foods announced that their Vernon, California, pork-processing plant would be closing in early 2023 due to “the escalating cost of doing business in California.” With the largest pork-processing plant in the world being another Smithfield plant in Tar Heel, North Carolina, there are concerns that the rising costs of labor, fuel, and overall inflation may threaten operations like these as well.
SMITHFIELD, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Manufacturer company opening new facility in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A cabinet manufacturer is opening a new facility in Eastern Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Design Mode Cabinetry will create 139 new jobs in Duplin County. The company will invest more than $13 million to establish a manufacturing facility in the Town of Warsaw.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Rockingham awarded $750k grant for Food King project

ROCKINGHAM — A sizable contribution to the city’s coffers will help toward efforts to renovate the former Food King property to house more downtown businesses. City Manager Monty Crump on Wednesday shared an email notifying the city that it has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Rural Economic Development Division of the N.C. Department of Commerce.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
#Trades Technology Expo
Closures planned for US 1 in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
RALEIGH, NC
100 miles of shopping: 301 Endless Yard Sale is this weekend

Weldon, N.C. — If you love yard sales, then this weekend you need to hit the road for the ultimate yard sale along U.S. Highway 301. The 301 Endless Yard Sale features tons of vendors lined up along the highway between Weldon and Dunn. The sale extends through five counties (Halifax, Wilson, Nash, Johnston and Harnett) and includes everything from antiques and collectibles to clothing and toys.
SOUTH WELDON, NC

