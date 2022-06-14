Hyun Jin Ryu to have elbow surgery, done for season

Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu will undergo elbow surgery and is lost for the rest of the season.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins told reporters Tuesday that it’s not clear if Ryu will require full Tommy John surgery or a partial repair. That decision will be made by the surgeon once the procedure begins.

MLB Network reported last week that Ryu could possibly miss the rest of the season.

Ryu, placed on the injured list June 2 with left forearm inflammation, gathered multiple opinions, including from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in California.

The 35-year-old native of South Korea finishes 2-0 with a 5.67 ERA in six starts this season.

Ryu signed a four-year, $80 million contract with Toronto in December 2019.

He owns a 75-45 record with a 3.27 ERA in 175 career games (174 starts) with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2013-19) and Blue Jays.

–Field Level Media

