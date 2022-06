KENT, Wash. — Detectives and a SWAT team located and arrested a homicide suspect they believe shot a man after a dispute in a Kent cemetery in April. In a press release Thursday, the Kent Police Department said it arrested a 24-year-old Tacoma man on Wednesday at an apartment complex in Graham. The suspect was in possession of handguns at the time of his arrest and was out on bail from a previous weapons charge, police said.

