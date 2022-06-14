ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needham, MA

Video: Temperatures dropping to 50's overnight

By Kelly Ann Cicalese
WCVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEEDHAM, Mass. — Cooler temperatures as...

www.wcvb.com

WCVB

Hey Boo-Boo! Bear casually strolls through front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts

WALPOLE, Mass. — A viewer has shared video with NewsCenter 5 showing a bear walking through their front yard in Walpole, Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
WALPOLE, MA
WCVB

Favorite Massachusetts tree varieties in trouble as climate warms

CONCORD, Mass. — Trees play a critical role in managing our ecosystems, but many of our favorite Massachusetts trees are in trouble as our climate warms. As temperatures warm, certain species of trees, such as the sugar maples, are dying, and local arborists have seen the trend accelerate during the past decade.
CONCORD, MA
WCVB

New England electric prices expected to spike this summer, U.S. Energy Information Administration says

BOSTON — Electricity prices are expected to spike for New England customers this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. EIA said it expects electricity prices in the Northeast regions, including New England, will exceed $100 per megawatt-hour between June and August 2022, up from an average of about $50 per megawatt-hour last summer.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Cape rousted by noisy early morning storms-3,000 Eversource customers with out power

BOURNE – Noisy thunderstorms moved across Cape Cod early Monday morning. Bourne firefighters were called to Shore Road sometime before 6 AM for a lightning strike which caused a shed fire. Eversource is reporting about 2,500 customers in Bourne and another 500 in Falmouth are without power due to the lightning. Yarmouth Fire responded to Eileen Road for a lightning strike. Smoke was reported in a residence but no apparent fire. 66 utility customers in Chatham were also without power due to lightning. Line crews were working to restore service. 1 to 1 1/2 inches of rain fell in a very short time. 167 power company customers also lost power in Yarmouth due to a lightning strike.
BOURNE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

After great start to 2022, Foppema's Farm is ready for potential drought conditions

WORCESTER, Mass. - Mother Nature has been good to Foppema’s Farm in Northbridge so far. Owner Ken Foppema says the growing season has been almost perfect. But, the area’s weather pattern may be ready to rain on the parade. Rain would actually be a good thing, because the USDA says most of Central Massachusetts is “abnormally dry”or in moderate drought conditions right now.
NORTHBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Traffic clogs Brookline streets during U.S. Open at The Country Club

BROOKLINE, Mass. — The eyes of the golf world are focused on Massachusetts as the best players compete in the 122nd U.S. Open Championship in Brookline, but all that intention is having a secondary consequence for the area. Several streets around the illustrious club are closed and restricted for...
BROOKLINE, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Fire burns in Melrose

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire has caught near some dense trees in Melrose. SKY7 HD flew over the site, where smoke is visible billowing into the sky on Mill Road. This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All...
MELROSE, MA
Turnto10.com

Lightning may have caused several fires in Rhode Island

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating several fires that may have been caused by Monday morning's lightning. In Barrington, the fire chief said it appears a Harrison Avenue house was struck by lightning around 3:45 a.m. He said the...
ABC6.com

Department of Health recommends closing Easton’s Beach for swimming

NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health released a statement Wednesday, recommending that Newport closes Easton’s Beach for swimming. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesperson from the department of health, said that the bacteria levels in the beach water are too high. “RIDOH will continue to monitor...
NEWPORT, RI
Travel Maven

9 of the most Beautiful Restaurants in Massachusetts

From rolling green hills in the north to quaint coastal cities and towns, there's no shortage of beauty here in the state of Massachusetts. It's no surprise that there are many gorgeous restaurants located here. Whether you're looking for incredible views or vibey dinner spots, you'll find it here on this list. Keep reading to learn more about these 9 beautiful restaurants.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Body pulled from water in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police were trying to identify the body of a man found in the water at Fairwinds Marina on Thursday morning. The general manager of the marina said he went to open the fuel dock at about 8:30 a.m. when he found the body. Scott...
WARWICK, RI
CBS Boston

Where to find strawberry festivals this weekend

June is peak strawberry season in New England, and with nice weather on tap for Saturday and Sunday, it'll be the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the bright red fruit.We've compiled a list of farms and communities in Massachusetts that are holding strawberry festivals this weekend. Click on the links below for more information.Wilson Farm (Lexington)June 17-19"A weekend full of fun activities, games, and delicious strawberries!"Lanni Orchards (Lunenburg)June 18-19"Pick your own strawberries. . . make your own strawberry shortcake, try a chocolate dipped strawberry. Tons of summer crafts, sit outside and listen to music and relax."Connors Farm (Danvers)June...
LEXINGTON, MA

