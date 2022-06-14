ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions sign Devin Funchess, move him to TE

 4 days ago

The Detroit Lions signed erstwhile wide receiver Devin Funchess on Tuesday and have converted him to tight end.

The 6-foot-4 Funchess, who sports 21 career touchdown receptions as a WR, hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2019.

Funchess, 28, was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2015 draft. His best season came in 2017 when he caught 63 passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

Funchess signed a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts in March 2019 but played in just one game after breaking his collarbone in Week 1 on Sept. 8, 2019. That was his last appearance in an NFL game.

Funchess then signed a one-year deal with Green Bay in March 2020, but he opted out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. He never suited up in the regular season for the Packers, who released him in August 2021.

He spent time on San Francisco’s practice squad during the 2021 season.

Funchess has 164 career catches for 2,265 yards.

–Field Level Media

thecomeback.com

Jadeveon Clowney shares Deshaun Watson admission

For better or worse, the Cleveland Browns are going to be one of the most interesting teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. As the Deshaun Watson controversy and Baker Mayfield drama play out, they also have assembled a roster that has the potential to make some waves. One...
CLEVELAND, OH
