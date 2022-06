Several thousand lower-income women in Maine will now have access to 12 months of postpartum care under a Medicaid expansion announced by state and federal officials. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, pregnant women who received health coverage under Medicaid were eligible for 60 days of specialized care after giving birth. One of the stimulus packages passed by Congress last year gave states the option of extending that postpartum care to 12 months. And on Thursday, the White House and Gov. Janet Mills announced that Maine’s expansion proposal has been approved by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

