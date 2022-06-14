ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Newburgh middle school rowing program sets students up for brighter future

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M097K_0gAmjx1h00

A Newburgh middle school aims to inspire kids to break the cycle of poverty and achieve new potential through its rowing program.

News 12's Pete Ruf speaks with San Miguel Academy’s rowing team about the opportunities it offers.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Sports
City
Newburgh, NY
Newburgh, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rowing#San Miguel Academy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
theexaminernews.com

White Plains Teachers’ Association Signs Four-Year Agreement

The White Plains Teachers’ Association (WPTA) and White Plains City School District have concluded this year’s bargaining session with a new four-year successor agreement. Some highlights within the agreement include a two percent increase on the salary schedule every year for four years, no increase to employees’ health premium and a pilot of paid planning time for elementary instructors. Additionally, there have been some shifts in language from the previous 2019-2022 agreement.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Upworthy

Teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years to teach students an important lesson

Everyone who's been in Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, knows there's an empty chair in his classroom. It's deliberate and it's always been there. The chair is always empty and to Dan Gill, it serves to teach a life lesson that every student who walks through his doors ought to know. “Each year I teach lessons around Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday about the Civil Rights movement,” Gill told TODAY. “I wanted to connect the students in a personal way to what that meant.” The chair is meant to represent a seat that wasn't offered to his friend, an African American when they were children, recalled Gill. He was just 9 when the incident happened.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kingston fireworks to be held on Fourth of July

KINGSTON– The City of Kingston plans to celebrate the Fourth of July in style with a fireworks display. Sponsored by Ole Savannah and O’Connor & Partners, the fireworks will be set off from a barge in the Rondout Creek and will be visible from TR Gallo Park, just after dark. There will be no pre-fireworks entertainment.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Tech Unit of Marines Starts in Newburgh, New York

They are the few and the proud. The United States Marine Corps has a strong legacy since its formation in 1775. The United States Marine Corps has played a pivotal role in our nation's conflicts by land, sea, and air. The Marines continue to defend our country with pride. Times are changing and so is the corps. One change was just announced and that change is starting right here in the Hudson Valley.
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy