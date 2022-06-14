ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian State TV Argues Over Using Nuclear War to Threaten U.S.

By Zoe Strozewski
The group argued about whether Russia should threaten the U.S. with nuclear war or by launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, among other...

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

