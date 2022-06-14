ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in Yellowstone River in Lockwood

By MTN News
 2 days ago
The body of a woman was found Monday night in the Yellowstone River in Lockwood near the East Bridge, and authorities are investigating the incident as a possible homicide.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Tuesday in a news release that the body was found around 9 p.m. by people in the area who were looking at the high river level.

Deputies recovered the body in a small channel in the river and transported it to the morgue in Billings, according to Linder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning, when the body will be identified, Linder said.

While initial observations do not indicate foul play, authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide, Linder said.

Here's the full news release from Linder:

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:00 pm, deputies were dispatched to the Yellowstone River near the east bridge to investigate a report that a body had been found in the river by individuals who were in the area looking at the river level.

When deputies arrived they found the body of an adult female in a small channel in the river. The body was recovered and transported to the morgue in Billings. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning and a positive ID will be made at that time.

Initial observations do not indicate any signs of foul play but the death will be investigated as a homicide at this time. No further information is being released at this time.

