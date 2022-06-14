ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers recall RHP Reyes Moronta

 2 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Reyes Moronta and optioned fellow right-hander Michael Grove to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

Moronta, 29, makes his second stint with the Dodgers this season. He is 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA in seven appearances. Moronta went 8-9 with a 2.63 ERA in 143 appearances with the San Francisco Giants from 2017-19, 2021. He was 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA and two saves in 10 games at Oklahoma City.

Grove, 26, did not appear in a game in his third stint with the club. He is 0-0 with a 5.79 ERA in two games for the Dodgers this season..

–Field Level Media

