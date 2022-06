EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The City of Euless ordered a halt to nonessential water use, restricting most outdoor watering, after a high service pipeline at a Trinity River Authority plant broke. The Trinity River Authority, which supplies water to Euless, experienced a "significant leak" on a high service pipeline on Tuesday evening. Officials said the break took place at the plant on Trinity Boulevard at House Anderson Road.Euless city manager Loretta Getchell said she had been told that it could be four or five days before service is fully restored.Euless officials said that if water usage is...

EULESS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO