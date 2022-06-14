ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 4 WFTX

Man sentenced to 35 years for second-degree murder with witness tampering

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VvAHp_0gAmjXGv00

A 25-year-old Fort Myers man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after a man was shot, robbed, and left to die.

Edey Cardenas was found guilty and sentenced to 35 years in prison for second-degree murder, attempted felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and witness tampering.

According to the State Attorney’s report, on May 13, 2018, Cardenas and three others attempted to rob a man.

The victim was lured by one of the other co-defendants then jumped, beaten, and shot by another co-defendant.

Cardenas with another co-defendant took $60,000 from the victim and left him to die.

According to the report, the co-defendant who shot the victim shot one of his friends as she was leaving the scene to call 911.

After Fort Myers Police Department investigated the case, they found video evidence, cell phone records, fingerprints, and DNA evidence.

FMPD then arrested Cardenas and the three other co-defendants.

Police were able to find Cardenas and the other three identified as Cheyenne Marron and Mario Benitez after gathering the evidence and eyewitness testimonies. The fourth person involved is scheduled for trial later this year.

Cardena’s 30-year sentence was for tampering with a witness according to the State Attorneys' report. Cardena's phone was being tracked by the Lee county Jail phone systems when it showed proof of him messaging several witnesses.

Comments / 2

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man arrested for battering teen at movie theater

A 41-year-old Naples man was arrested on Friday after authorities say he battered a 15-year-old at a movie theater. According to an arrest report from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Pukin was leaving the Towne Center 6 theater on June 10 when the teen bumped into his child.
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Witness Tampering#Second Degree Murder#Lured#Violent Crime#State#Fmpd#The State Attorneys
WINKNEWS.com

Man accused of assaulting girl after Snapchat meetup denied in Cape Coral

A 19-year-old North Fort Myers man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he showed up at the home of someone he met on Snapchat demanding to enter. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, Gunyel Carmelo Torres met a girl on Snapchat and began talking to her and asked if he could go over her Cape Coral home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 suspects accused of breaking into cars wanted by FMPD

A male and female were caught breaking into someone’s car and stealing parts on 4245 Evans Ave. on June 14 around 8:30 a.m. The male opened the passenger side door of the car through the window after he popped the hood of the car and started rummaging through the engine, according to Fort Myers police.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC Miami

Naples Woman Arrested in Broward, Accused of Organized Fraud

A 33-year-old Naples woman is accused of continuing a statewide bank fraud scheme while her boyfriend ran the operation from a federal prison upstate, court records revealed. Roxanne M. Wilmath was booked into the Broward County Jail Tuesday and charged with obtaining property over $50,000 by fraud, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New report on Cape Coral officers in Jeremiah Ballam Jr. death

An internal affairs investigation said police made mistake after mistake in March when they came across 22-year-old Jeremiah Ballam Jr. drunk on the street. Ballam Jr. was last seen leaving Backstreets bar around 3:30 a.m. on March 15 and was later found dead in a Cape Coral canal. His father,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FMPD: 17-year-old boy arrested after being found with stolen firearm

A 17-year-old boy was arrested early Tuesday morning after Fort Myers police say he was found with two firearms, one of them stolen, in a car with two other minors. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, officers arrived at Mission Lane at around 12:20 a.m. in reference to two separate ShotSpotter Gunfire alerts. They found 22 spent shell casings in .40 and .45 caliber and heard from witnesses that a dark Toyota had left the area. At around 2:20 a.m., a similar vehicle was seen entering the same location and was pulled over.
WINKNEWS.com

Man detained under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

A man was detained at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under Baker...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy