Nick Jonas dances with Shakira and surprises her with his salsa moves

Shakira was very impressed with Nick Jonas and his dance moves during a recent preview for the next episode of ‘Dancing With Myself,’ surprising the audience with an unexpected salsa demonstration to the rhythm of her song ‘Chantaje’ with Maluma.

“Do you salsa, Nick?” Shakira asks while they both sit next to each other at the judges table. To which Nick replies “Sometimes, why do you ask?” and Shakira says “Because I wanna see your moves,” taking the stage to give a little salsa lesson to the audience.

Dancing With Myself on NBC

And while Nick seems to be struggling at first, he quickly catches up to the Colombian star, who says “Ahora si!” and asks him at the end of their dancing “Are you sure you are from Jersey, you are not from Colombia?”

Fans of both artists were excited to see them dance together to Shakira’s song, with one person commenting “Nick dancing to Maluma… Who’s been reading my diary?” while someone else wrote “Dreams come true! Shaki and Nick dancing!”

GettyImages

Later in the episode Shakira gives another demonstration with the third judge Liza Koshy, who says to her “Shakira, dip me like a chip!” and Shakira responds “Put some jalapeño on it,” while the audience cheers to their fun moves.