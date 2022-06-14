McCarthy Says Cowboys Will Call More Run Plays for Dak This Year

Last season, Prescott was limited because he was coming off a devastating ankle injury.

During his media availability ahead of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy talked about how much of a benefit it was to have a fully healthy Dak Prescott at the start of the offseason. The quarterback had to gradually increase the intensity of his offseason work last summer because he was coming off a devastating ankle injury that caused him to miss most of the 2020 season.

When asked if the team will incorporate more run plays for Prescott this season as a result, McCarthy said “I hope so.”

“You look at his body, he’s clearly different than he was last year,” McCarthy said. “He’s leaner, more flexible.”

He also said he didn’t call nearly as many run plays for Prescott last year because he wanted to be “smart.” However, it looks like Prescott will get more looks as a runner this year after an impressive 2021 campaign.

The signal-caller threw for 4,449 yards this past season and rushed for 146 yards—his lowest career number for any season in which he played at least 16 games. He rushed for over 200 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons before his ankle injury.

