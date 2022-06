Looking for a getaway that's not too close, yet not too far -- and isn't your typical hotel suite?. For around $200 per night, you and eight guests can spend a few days inside an original Pullman Palace Train Car in Plano, IL. The "Constitution" sleeper car was built in 1905 at the original Pullman Train Factory a few miles outside of Chicago, according to Willie Cade, the train's owner.

