ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

The performance tonight was shocking – Joe Cole slates England

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RieGZ_0gAmjIHG00

Former England midfielder Joe Cole called the Three Lions’ performance “shocking” as they slumped to a 4-0 home defeat to Hungary at Molineux.

England’s winless run in the Nations League continued as a ruthless Hungary side put them to the sword as Roland Sallai scored a brace, Zsolt Nagy fired in a fine effort, and Daniel Gazdag added a fourth after a controversial red card for John Stones.

Fans chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at Gareth Southgate on a miserable night for England.

“It’s shocking,” Joe Cole said on Channel 4. “The performance tonight was shocking, the players weren’t at it.

“We have to accept that. There was no cohesion. The attitude was wrong from the start. They weren’t at it, it wasn’t aggressive.

“From the fans, I understand the reaction but we have to put some perspective on it. Gareth Southgate does know what he’s doing. He’s taken the team to two semi-finals, he’s the most successful manager since Alf Ramsey. That’s factual.

“Tonight was dreadful. They’ll get a dressing down and they’ll feel sorry for themselves but put some perspective on it.”

Eni Aluko said players were obviously tired after a long Premier League season, but said the result was unacceptable.

“There’s no excuse,” she said. “With all respect to Hungary we should never be losing 4-0 to Hungary.

“This is a team that reached the finals of a Euros and should be going to the World Cup and should be pushing to get to another final.

“There were some unacceptable individual performances. We talk about the tiredness of the team coming off a gruelling Premier League but there’s no excuse.

“Players are tired but you can’t accept that kind of result going into a World Cup if you want to try to win it.”

Ashley Cole, who has been working with England’s Under-21s, added: “Too many players were off it. With this group of players over the past two years, you’ve seen they’ve taken responsibility and they’ve taken it on the chin when they’ve not performed.

“That wasn’t the level or the standard that is expected so when they look in the mirror they’ll know they were way off it.

“Do that have a few excuses? Yes. They came up against a Hungary team who were very hungry and had desire. I don’t know when they last won here. 1963?

“It was a big occasion for them and I thought they played well, they were well organised and very disciplined and they made it hard for England.

“They had three or four guys off their game and they got punished.”

Ex-England defender Jamie Carragher believes Southgate is still the right man to be in charge.

The former Liverpool player tweeted: “‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ shut up you clowns.

“This manager has taken the country in two tournaments to the best positions since 1966.

“Also this idea that Southgate is holding this group back is nonsense, this squad is no better than 2004/6 1996/98.

“Southgate has overachieved albeit with favourable draws. Rest up boys & come back to your normal level.”

Former England defender Gary Neville felt the season should have ended by now.

He tweeted: “How is football still being played? Just doesn’t feel right in a non-tournament summer at all!

“Sympathy for the fans and for the players. This isn’t right. Players/Coaches will have to collectively come together to start to influence the programme to get that clear break.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Sam Hain and Adam Hose power Bears to record total as T20 batters have a Blast

Birmingham Bears set a new record total in English domestic T20 cricket, amassing 261 for two in their 55-run Vitality Blast win against Nottinghamshire Outlaws. Only seven better scores have ever been posted in world T20 cricket, while Bears duo Sam Hain (112 not out) and Adam Hose (88 not out) shared a record third-wicket stand in this country of 174.
SPORTS
newschain

Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons

Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons. The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons. Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge. “Russell was a massive part of it. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Gary Neville
Person
Alf Ramsey
Person
Jamie Carragher
Person
Roland Sallai
Person
Ashley Cole
Person
John Stones
Person
Joe Cole
newschain

Phil Salt in tune with Matthew Mott’s England expectations after maiden hundred

Phil Salt believes he has a key ally in new England white-ball head coach Matthew Mott following a maiden international hundred. The pyrotechnics of Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone that carried England to a world record 498 for four in the first one-day international against the Netherlands on Friday will live long in the memory, but it was Salt, in particular, who laid the foundations for an enormous total in Amstelveen.
SPORTS
newschain

Royal Ascot day five – in pictures

While it is a shame the Queen did not make it to the track on any of the five days, she will surely have enjoyed the action on television as Royal Ascot 2022 drew to a close in style. Naval Crown and stablemate Creative Force fought out a finish befitting a Group One contest in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes and Ryan Moore once again demonstrated why he is widely regarded as the best jockey in the world. We look back on the highlights of the final afternoon:
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#The Three Lions#The Nations League#Channel 4#Ge
newschain

Eddie Nketiah signs new long-term contract at Arsenal

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has ended speculation about his future by signing a new long-term contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Premier League club have announced. The 23-year-old, who has been with the Gunners since the age of 14, had been in the final few weeks of his previous deal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Rory McIlroy shows frustration after stroke of bad luck at US Open

Rory McIlroy reacted furiously to a stroke of bad luck in the first round of the 122nd US Open, despite getting off to a good start at Brookline. After starting from the 10th, McIlroy had covered his first 13 holes in two under par to lie just a shot off the lead as he played the fifth, a short uphill par four.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
newschain

St Johnstone sign Andy Considine and Drey Wright

St Johnstone have signed Andy Considine and Drey Wright on two-year deals. Defender Considine, 35, left Aberdeen this summer following 18 years with the Pittodrie club. Attacker Wright, 27, returns to McDiarmid Park where he played between 2018 and 2020 before leaving for Hibernian. Saints said on their official Twitter...
SOCCER
newschain

Republican senator walks out of gun law negotiations

Republican senator John Cornyn of Texas said he was “done” as he left Thursday’s closed-door session of gun law negotiations after nearly two hours, saying he was flying home. “This is the hardest part because at some point, you just got to make a decision. And when...
TEXAS STATE
newschain

Septic tank where body found ‘not searched’ in 1982, murder trial told

Police searching for a missing woman in 1982 walked within yards of the septic tank where her body was found 37 years later, a murder trial has heard. Retired pig farmer David Venables, 89, is said by prosecutors to have “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years by allegedly disposing of his wife Brenda Venables, shortly after rekindling a “long-standing affair”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Late Freddie Burns drop-goal sees Leicester celebrate ninth Premiership title

Leicester won their ninth Gallagher Premiership title after sinking Saracens 15-12 in a pulsating final at Twickenham. Freddie Burns’ drop-goal with 20 seconds of normal time remaining saw Leicester home. Saracens’ hopes of completing a stunning rise from salary cap scandal and relegation humiliation to regain domestic silverware were...
RUGBY
newschain

England full-back Lucy Bronze joins Barcelona

England defender Lucy Bronze has joined Barcelona after signing a two-year deal. The 30-year-old left Manchester City this summer and joins the Primera Division winners, who won all 30 league games last season. Bronze made 111 appearances for City, scoring 14 goals, in her second spell at the club. She...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
140K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy