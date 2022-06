FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear declares a state of emergency for the City of Marion in Crittenden County because of a water shortage. Lake George is the primary reservoir for Marion, and it needed to be drained because of a levee failure. That, with limited rainfall and the unseasonable high temperatures, has caused a critical water shortage.

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO