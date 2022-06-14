ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hospitals across metro Detroit prep for a possible rise in heat-related illnesses

By Faraz Javed
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 2 days ago
With metro Detroit placed under an excessive heat watch, preparations are underway at hospitals across southeast Michigan for a possible rise in heat-related illnesses.

"The treatment is actually pretty straightforward, you know, resuscitate, hydrate, treat any underlying illness. Support them, cool them down," said Dr. Steve McGraw, Chairman of the Emergency Department Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

During the heat wave, Dr. Steve McGraw says outdoor activities should be avoided between 11 am to 4 pm. While the elderly and children are most at risk.

"Especially children under 4, whose own ability to thermal regulate isn’t as advanced as adults and, lastly, pets, make sure they have access to freshwater shade, when it's hot for us its really hot for them and they are wearing a full coat of fur," said Dr. Steve McGraw, Chairman of the Emergency Department Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Meanwhile, parents like Jacob Poliskey have already made plans to beat the heat.

"Yeah, playing with the kids outside with the hose and some toys, that keeps us cool," said Jacob Poliskey, a parent.

But this mother of 2, Rebecca Nix has an even better plan.

"Well I have 2 boxes of ice cream bars in there because I’m going to a friend's pool tomorrow, and we are hanging out all day, and I'm going from one grocery store to another because they are already out of popsicles," said Rebecca Nix, a parent.

Whatever way you choose to stay cool, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is also urging people to watch out for any heat-related symptoms that include:

  • Heavy sweating
  • Muscle cramps
  • Weakness
  • Dizziness
  • Headache
  • Nausea
  • Fainting

"The greatest cure for heat exhaustion is air conditioning, but you can prepare yourself to not even need it, if you are monitoring yourself, drinking extra fluids, you know it simple but even wearing a white hat or using an umbrella to protect yourself from a sunlight," said Dr. Steve McGraw, Chairman of the Emergency Department Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

People are also urged to call 911 if they are not feeling well. Also here is a list of cooling centers across metro Detroit . Most of the facilities are open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

