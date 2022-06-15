State Patrol to host Open House in Eau Claire

WISCONSIN (WEAU) - June Dairy Breakfasts are scheduled around the state each weekend this month, and western Wisconsin has several events this weekend. The Chippewa County Farm Bureau and Chippewa County Milk Promoters host June Dairy Day at Bushel and a Peck Apple Orchard near Chippewa Falls on Saturday, June 18. During the event, there will be free ice cream, apple pie, cheese and fresh donuts to celebrate June Dairy Month and the great dairy farmers of Chippewa County. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There is no cost for the event.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO