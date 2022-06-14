ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago
MLB
Wednesday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at PHILADELPHIA -135 Miami +115
at ARIZONA -116 Cincinnati -102
Atlanta -155 at WASHINGTON +135
Milwaukee -120 at N.Y METS +100
at ST. LOUIS -167 Pittsburgh +148
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF San Diego OFF
American League
at DETROIT OFF Chicago White Sox OFF
Houston -124 at TEXAS +106
Minnesota -120 at SEATTLE +102
at N.Y YANKEES -140 Tampa Bay +120
at TORONTO -250 Baltimore +200
at BOSTON OFF Oakland OFF
Interleague
at SAN FRANCISCO -255 Kansas City +210
at COLORADO -115 Cleveland -105
at LA DODGERS -200 LA Angels +170
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at COLORADO -152 Tampa Bay +126

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Minnesota State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Detroit#Chicago Cubs Off#American League#Seattle 102#N Y Yankees#La Dodgers
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
67K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy