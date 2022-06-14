ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Five Different Planets Will Align In Wisconsin Sky During Rare Display

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An incredibly care occurrence is underway right above our heads in Wisconsin , according to Only In Your State .

Residents will get the chance to witness five different planets strung out across the sky in perfect order from the sun — which is a very rare celestial event. Every morning this month, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn will parade across the sky —in that order. They will be visible from the east toward the south. Although you won't need a telescope, you will need to study the sky very carefully, moving your gaze above the horizon. Planets are brighter relative to stars, making them fairly easy to spot. Just look for the five brightest lights in the sky, kickback and enjoy the show. You can also download an app that helps stargazers identify the constellations and planets above.

It's common to see three planets close together, but seeing five is rare, according to Sky & Telescope .This event only happens every 18 years, making December 2004 the last time the event last occurred. The planets were visible beginning on June 3 and 4, but they will be even easier to see on June 24. The sky on the morning of the 24th will be especially beautiful because the waning crescent Moon will also join the lineup between Venus and Mars.

Milwaukee, WI
