Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Baseball Adds UAB Blazer By Way of Transfer Portal

By Joe Gaither
 3 days ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program welcomes in its second player out of the transfer portal in two days. Aidan Moza announced on social media Tuesday he will be transferring to Tuscaloosa after completing his freshman year pitching for the UAB Blazers. Moza appeared in 23 games for the Blazers...

Graham Crawford
#Uab Blazers#College Baseball#The Alabama Crimson Tide#The Uab Blazers#Uab#Tennessee Tech#Alabama Baseball#Nba
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

