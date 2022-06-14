ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah father encourages water safety after pool accident leaves him paralyzed

By CNN
CBS 58
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALPINE (KSL) -- What was supposed to be a day of celebration quickly turned into a day of uncertainty after Spencer Brown hit his head at the bottom of the pool. Family was gathered to celebrate his recent graduation from NYU with a pool party on July 29, 2021. He and...

