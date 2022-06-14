ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

UPDATE: Cortland professor found dead, police say

By Erik Columbia
 4 days ago

UPDATE (6/15/22 – 10:33 a.m.) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office says they located the body of missing SUNY Cortland professor Muteb Alqahtani on Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with the New York State University Police at Cortland, searched a wooded area in Cortlandville, near where Alqahtani was last seen and found the body.

Police say they do not expect foul play at this time. But if anyone has information about the investigation, they are asked to contact Lt. Garry Williams of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office- 607-758-5583.

(WSYR-TV) — A SUNY Cortland professor is missing, and the Cortland County Sheriff’s office is looking for help to locate him.

Muteb Alqahtani, 40, of Cortlandville, is an associate professor in the Childhood/Eary Childhood Education Department at SUNY Cortland. He was last seen Monday morning on Tompkins Street in Cortland around 9:40 a.m.

Alqahtani stands 5’8” tall with dark, curly hair and a beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt with dark shorts and a headband.

The Sheriff’s office says there is no reason to believe Alqahtani is in danger, but if you notice him, they ask you to call 607-753-3311.

