RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There is another threat of severe weather Friday along with highs near 100° as a cold front moves through our area late in the day. A northern portion of the CBS 17 viewing area is now in an “enhanced risk” of severe storms, at a Level 3 of 5, with the rest of the viewing area remaining at a level 2 or “slight risk.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO