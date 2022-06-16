ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Fire continues to burn at Harrisburg business; cause determined

By Lauren Rude, George Stockburger
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcbTD_0gAmgd9g00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg business sustained “minor damage” after a fire began Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters reported back to the scene Wednesday night as the fire continues to burn.

City of Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline tells abc27 that they expect hotspots to continue for the next couple of days and possibly until next week Monday.

The fire was originally reported on the 2300 block of N. 7th Street near Foumi Tires & Auto Service. Firefighters could be seen dousing the roof of the building with water as smoke billowed out around 5:30 p.m.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UX8Vw_0gAmgd9g00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1Kh1_0gAmgd9g00

A car outside of the business showed severe fire damage to its front end and additional smoke coming from inside the business. Sheet metal around a garage door had severe damage as well.

Chief Enterline has ruled the fire accidental, saying while a mechanic was working on a gas tank, it fell and sparked a fire. A few firefighters suffered minor injuries and one employee suffered minor burns but refused medical treatment. There is no word yet on the damage estimate.

