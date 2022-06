FLAT ROCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are looking for at least one of four or five high performance Ford Mustangs stolen from an assembly plant near Detroit overnight. Michigan State Police say the Mustang Shelby GT500s were taken from Ford's Flat Rock Assembly plant around 3:20 a.m. Thursday. Three of them were recovered early Thursday morning after they ran out of gasoline.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO