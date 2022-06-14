INTERVIEW: S&P 500’s bear market territory
(WSYR-TV) — Inflation is rising, and the stock market is dropping. This week, the S&P 500 officially entered bear market territory. NewsChannel 9’s financial consultant Rick Reagan joined the show Tuesday night to explain what is causing the drop in stocks and what he is recommending investors do.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
