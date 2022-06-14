ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

INTERVIEW: S&P 500’s bear market territory

By Erik Columbia
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNBkF_0gAmgBdS00

(WSYR-TV) — Inflation is rising, and the stock market is dropping. This week, the S&P 500 officially entered bear market territory.  NewsChannel 9’s financial consultant Rick Reagan joined the show Tuesday night to explain what is causing the drop in stocks and what he is recommending investors do.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Douglas Gustafson

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Douglas Gustafson.  The 36-year-old from Syracuse is a level 3 sex offender who police say absconded from New York State Parole. He is also wanted by U.S. Marshals for a federal probation violation, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fugitive of the Week: Michael Brooks

(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Michael Brooks, who they say is wanted for second-degree murder.  Brooks, 31, of Syracuse, is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5’5” tall and weighs 220 pounds.  He has been no stranger to police with […]
SYRACUSE, NY
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear Market#S P 500#Newschannel 9#Nexstar Media Inc
TheStreet

How Long Does the Average Bear Market Last?

Bear markets have a long history with the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average indexes and they have returned as a result of the economic turmoil caused by inflation, rising interest rates, high gasoline prices and fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Some bear markets have...
STOCKS
Money

Bear Market Fears: Here's When Stocks Usually Bounce Back After a Downturn

Market downturns can be scary for investors. But here's what to keep in mind to alleviate some of that anxiety: They don't last forever. If you've been following news around the stock market recently, you've likely heard a lot about a "bear market." The term refers to a prolonged market downturn that consists of a drop of at least 20% in prices from recent highs.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could These 3 Stocks Lead Wall Street Out of Its Bear Market?

Markets looked poised for a recovery on Friday morning. Steelmaker U.S. Steel had a positive outlook for the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The S&P 500 is in a bear market; here’s what that means

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is back in the claws of a bear market as worries about inflation and higher interest rates overwhelm investors. The Federal Reserve has signaled it will aggressively raise interest rates to try to control inflation, which is the highest in decades. Throw in the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy, and investors have been forced to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Hold Even if the Market Turns More Bearish

Enbridge pays a hefty dividend backed by reliable cash flows, and right now it has extra money that can soften the blow of a downturn. Brookfield Infrastructure's cash flows and dividends can grow with inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
250K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy