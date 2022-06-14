New Florida law speeds up violence protection orders

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure that will allow cities and counties to restrict smoking at beaches and parks that they own, according to information posted on the Florida Senate website. The bill (HB 105) builds on a 2002 constitutional amendment that prohibited smoking in restaurants and...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration moved forward Friday with a proposal that would deny Medicaid coverage for treatments such as puberty-blocking medication and hormone therapy for transgender people. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which runs most of the Medicaid program, published a proposed rule...
TAMPA, Fla. - The White House says Florida doctors will be able to order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government. The announcement came after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state. The state was the only...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political campaign this week launched a questionnaire designed to gauge how closely local school board candidates align with the Republican leader’s educational priorities. The campaign is sending what it calls the "DeSantis Education Agenda" survey to school board candidates. The questionnaire...
The state of Florida did not pre-order vaccines from the federal government, so for now county health departments won’t offer shot for youngest. But there are other places, like federally qualified health centers, private health care providers and pharmacy partners that parents can go to for their children.
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida parents hoping to vaccinate young children against COVID-19 are unsure where to turn because the state disagrees with the recent FDA recommendation that children six months and up be vaccinated and didn't pre-order any doses. Kim Pullen has a two-year-old child that she wants to get...
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
TAMPA, Fla. - When you're the richest man on the planet, it's easy to make headlines – and Elon Musk has shown a propensity for it. Whether it's for his cars, his rockets or his potential purchase of social media giant Twitter, Musk has become part businessman, part celebrity and part political magnet.
TAMPA, Fla. - Crank up the air conditioning, because the heat is on. It is unseasonably hot this week and the heat index across Tampa Bay is reaching dangerous levels. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, warned there was a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We are used to the hot and humid weather here, but this week we are definitely above normal.
TAMPA, Fla. - A pair of Tampa Bay Area moms hope their Juneteenth Bingo game cards will spell success for Black-owned businesses. Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry each run a local blog that celebrates Black-owned businesses. They have now come together to create the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge, featuring a Juneteenth Bingo card this month.
