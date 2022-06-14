ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New Florida law speeds up violence protection orders

fox13news.com
 4 days ago

It's known as the most critical point in...

www.fox13news.com

fox13news.com

Florida man in cow pajamas among 6 arrested on drug charges

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. - A Florida man is trading his ‘udderly’ impressive cow-print jammies for a jailhouse jumpsuit after being arrested on drug and ammunition charges earlier this week. According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Anthony Bonnell was one of six people taken into custody when deputies...
OKEECHOBEE, FL
fox13news.com

Florida man says alligator attacked, ate his dog 'like it was nothing': report

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A north Florida man is mourning the loss of his beloved dog after he said he watched helplessly as an alligator attacked and ate his pet. Josh Wells told the Tallahassee Democrat he was on the J.R. Alford Greenway Trail with his dog Toby, a 40 lb. black Labrador retriever mix, earlier this month.
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox13news.com

Florida governor's campaign wants school board candidates to pledge support for 'DeSantis Education Agenda'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ political campaign this week launched a questionnaire designed to gauge how closely local school board candidates align with the Republican leader’s educational priorities. The campaign is sending what it calls the "DeSantis Education Agenda" survey to school board candidates. The questionnaire...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Where parents can gets COVID vaccines for young kids

The state of Florida did not pre-order vaccines from the federal government, so for now county health departments won’t offer shot for youngest. But there are other places, like federally qualified health centers, private health care providers and pharmacy partners that parents can go to for their children.
FLORIDA STATE
#Protection Orders#Critical Point#Violent Crime
fox13news.com

Florida woman spots 'fire rainbow' in sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida woman recently snapped gorgeous photos of what forecasters call a cloud iridescence, or a "fire rainbow." Angela Capece of Coconut Creek captured the colorful creation in the sky and posted it to Facebook. Forecasters say these "fire rainbows" aren't actually rainbows – and they have nothing to do with fire!
ORLANDO, FL
fox13news.com

Does Elon Musk have his sights set on Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. - When you're the richest man on the planet, it's easy to make headlines – and Elon Musk has shown a propensity for it. Whether it's for his cars, his rockets or his potential purchase of social media giant Twitter, Musk has become part businessman, part celebrity and part political magnet.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Heat wave poses threat for Tampa Bay pets, families this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - Crank up the air conditioning, because the heat is on. It is unseasonably hot this week and the heat index across Tampa Bay is reaching dangerous levels. Thursday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, warned there was a risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. We are used to the hot and humid weather here, but this week we are definitely above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
fox13news.com

Juneteenth Bingo: Mark these amazing Black-owned businesses off your card

TAMPA, Fla. - A pair of Tampa Bay Area moms hope their Juneteenth Bingo game cards will spell success for Black-owned businesses. Kiva Williams and Karimah Henry each run a local blog that celebrates Black-owned businesses. They have now come together to create the Tampa Bay Black Excellence Challenge, featuring a Juneteenth Bingo card this month.
SMALL BUSINESS

