ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

By Ariana Figueroa
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4fPE_0gAmg6J400

A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans, the number needed to advance a bill past a filibuster — has announced the framework of proposed gun restrictions. (Canva image)

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote.

“For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a press conference. “And if the legislation ends up reflecting what the framework indicates, I’ll be supportive.”

The push for gun legislation follows the second-deadliest school shooting in a decade, in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. It followed another mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on May 14, where a white supremacist targeted a Black neighborhood and killed 10 Black people at a grocery store.

A bipartisan group of 20 senators — including 10 Republicans, the number needed to advance a bill past  a filibuster — announced a framework early Sunday and are quickly moving to draft the bill’s specific wording, or text.

The lead Democrat on the framework, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut, said a component of the bill would be an expansion of mental health, with somewhere in the billions for funding. But he did not give more details on how much money will be provided for those services.

“Given the opportunity to spend billions of dollars fixing our mental health system, we would be foolish not to take up that opportunity,” he told reporters Tuesday. “We certainly haven’t announced any numbers — we’re still working on that.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said on the Senate floor that once there is legislative text for the bill, he will quickly call a vote, aiming for passage before the July 4 recess.

“The bipartisan framework is far from perfect, but if passed it will unquestionably save lives and would be the most significant action on guns that the Senate has taken in nearly three decades,” he said.

“This is the best chance we’ve had in years to finally tell the American people that, yes, after the horrifying tragedies of Uvalde and Buffalo, this time, this time will be different.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The framework would provide funding to states to establish red flag laws, which allow the courts or law enforcement to temporarily remove a firearm from an individual who is distressed and poses a harm to either themselves or someone else.

It would also close the “boyfriend” gun purchase loophole by requiring convicted domestic violence abusers and those subject to domestic violence restraining orders be included in background checks, including “those who have or have had a continuing relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.”

It would also allocate funding for school resources such as mental health and violence prevention programs and require gun buyers under 21 to undergo a background check that includes a review of juvenile and mental health records.

Access to juvenile records

Sen. Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican who is part of the bipartisan coalition, said that an important component of the bill is having access to juvenile records if someone under 21 wants to purchase an assault weapon.

Democrats tried to raise the age of purchasing an assault weapon, the type of firearm used in most mass shootings, from 18 to 21, but the provision was stripped out during negotiations. The legal age to buy a handgun is 21.

“The person in Uvalde, who on his 18th birthday underwent a background check to buy a gun, and since you have no earlier records from 18 available, it’s like that person was born that day,” Blunt said at a press conference.

Blunt said the group is hoping to have the bill text written by the end of this week or next.

House package

The Democratic-controlled House passed its own gun control package last week, but it has little chance of being brought to the Senate floor for a vote.

That collection of earlier bills raises the age of purchasing semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21, creates new requirements for storing guns in a home with children, prevents gun trafficking, requires all firearms to be traceable and closes the loophole on bump stocks , devices that increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic weapons, among other things.

The White House and Democratic leaders signaled their support for the Senate framework on Monday , and all pushed for more to be done.

The last time Congress passed major gun control legislation was in 1994, when former President Bill Clinton signed into law a ban on assault rifles, but it was temporary and ended in 2004.

Need to get in touch?

Have a news tip?

The Senate Democrats and one independent in the bipartisan group along with Murphy are Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Cory Booker of New Jersey, Chris Coons of Delaware, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico, Mark Kelly of Arizona, Angus King of Maine, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The 10 Senate Republicans in the bipartisan group, including Blunt, are John Cornyn of Texas, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Mitt Romney of Utah and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Gun rights groups

The National Rifle Association issued a statement following the announcement of the bipartisan agreement saying that the organization would not comment on the framework.

“We will make our position known when the full text of the bill is available for review,” NRA wrote in a statement . “The NRA will continue to oppose any effort to insert gun control policies, initiatives that override constitutional due process protections and efforts to deprive law-abiding citizens of their fundamental right to protect themselves and their loved ones into this or any other legislation.”

​But another large gun rights group, the Gun Owners of America, has already come out opposing the framework and is pressuring senators to oppose the deal.

“There is absolutely NO compromise acceptable to ( Gun Owners of America) ,” the organization wrote in a statement. “These are our rights, and we shouldn’t surrender an inch of them to anyone.”

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list

WASHINGTON — Democrats on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee have unveiled a gun control legislative package that they plan to mark up Thursday morning. The package, named the Protecting Our Kids Act, is made up of eight bills related to gun control, all first introduced in 2021 by Democratic lawmakers. Only one had any Republican […] The post What gun control proposals will the U.S. House consider? Here’s the list appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House Democrat in charge of keeping the chamber blue in November’s midterm elections said Tuesday that Republicans running in suburban swing districts are trying to “hide” their views on abortion and gun legislation from voters.  Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said during a call with regional reporters that […] The post Dem campaign chief says GOP congressional moderates try to avoid talking abortion, guns appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Connecticut State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
Louisiana Illuminator

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
UVALDE, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass gun control legislation in a speech at the White House Thursday evening, following mass shootings in New York, Texas and Oklahoma during the last three weeks. “This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights. This is about protecting children,” Biden said. “How much more carnage are […] The post Biden urges assault weapons ban, as U.S. House Democrats advance gun control bills appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Roy Blunt
Person
Debbie Stabenow
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Louisiana Illuminator

Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map

Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday called the Louisiana Legislature into a special session to redraw the state’s congressional redistricting map that a federal judge ruled unlawful for limiting representation of the state’s one-third Black population to just one of its six U.S. House districts.  Edwards’ proclamation calls for the session to begin June 15 […] The post Gov. Edwards calls lawmakers into special session after court rejects redistricting map appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children.  “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
UVALDE, TX
Louisiana Illuminator

Schools, public agencies that require vaccinations could be sued under Louisiana proposal

Public schools and government agencies that require vaccinations could face lawsuits from anyone who’s barred entry for failing to comply, according to a proposal advancing in the Louisiana Legislature. House Bill 54, authored by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, advanced from a state Senate committee Tuesday by a 4-2 vote. Bagley, a retired educator, chairs the […] The post Schools, public agencies that require vaccinations could be sued under Louisiana proposal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Advocates for $15-an-hour federal minimum wage press Biden for a meeting

WASHINGTON — The Poor People’s Campaign is urging President Joe Biden to meet with low-income workers before the organization’s march on Washington, D.C., on June 18 to advocate for a $15 federal minimum wage. “What we cannot do is be silent anymore,” Rev. William Barber II, the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, said during […] The post Advocates for $15-an-hour federal minimum wage press Biden for a meeting appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Senate Gop#Senate Democrats#Guns#Politics Federal#Gop#Republicans
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana’s ‘constitutional carry’ bill turned into ‘school protection officers’ proposal

A bill that would have allowed Louisiana residents to carry a concealed firearm without a permit or training was transformed Wednesday into a proposal to arm teachers in classrooms. A Senate committee amendment to Rep. Danny McCormick’s so-called “constitutional carry” legislation appears to have derailed his pro-gun campaign for the second straight year. Gov. John Bel […] The post Louisiana’s ‘constitutional carry’ bill turned into ‘school protection officers’ proposal appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana governor says background checks would complement red flag gun law

As the U.S. Senate moves closer to crafting and approving a bipartisan bill that would fund states that establish red flag laws, Louisiana’s governor said he believes the state can go one better. Red flag laws allow courts and police to temporarily take firearms from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others. Gov. John […] The post Louisiana governor says background checks would complement red flag gun law appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Maybe it’s time to reform the United States Supreme Court

Virtually all Americans are in a tizzy about the forthcoming ruling that may overturn Roe vs. Wade. That forthcoming ruling, drafted by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to the public. Pro-birth advocates, comprised mostly of Republicans, are hopeful abortion rights will be overturned while most supporters of the Democratic Party are furious about […] The post Maybe it’s time to reform the United States Supreme Court appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

Special session might see few changes to GOP-drawn maps

Louisiana lawmakers will convene Wednesday for what amounts to a court-ordered special session to redraw the state’s congressional districts. But Republican lawmakers, who adopted the map in February that retained just one majority-Black district, could well stick with that composition and let the case progress — perhaps up to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices have already […] The post Special session might see few changes to GOP-drawn maps appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing

The opening U.S. House hearing in a series on the Jan. 6 attack included some eye-opening new details about the events of the day and the broader plot to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The nine-member investigative committee put former President Donald Trump at the center of the plot, while accusing leaders of […] The post 5 things we learned about Jan. 6 and Trump from the first hearing appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
POTUS
Louisiana Illuminator

Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings

The day before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Georgia Rep. Barry Loudermilk gave a tour to a group that included a man who took unusual photos in House office buildings, including of stairwells, tunnels and security checkpoints, the House committee investigating the attack said Wednesday. On the day of the insurrection, the […] The post Jan. 6 panel video shows Loudermilk tour group photographing in Capitol office buildings appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Louisiana Illuminator

FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized emergency use of two COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5, moving the country one step closer to having shots for all age groups.  The decision leaves just one hurdle, a recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, before parents can begin getting […] The post FDA greenlights emergency use of COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Louisiana Illuminator

Former State Police leader turns over journals to committee probing Ronald Greene’s death

The former superintendent of Louisiana State Police has turned over his hand-written work journals to a legislative committee investigating allegations that troopers purposely concealed the in-custody death of Ronald Greene in May 2019. House Speaker Pro Tempore Tanner Magee, who leads the committee, confirmed receipt of the journals with the Illuminator Friday afternoon. The path […] The post Former State Police leader turns over journals to committee probing Ronald Greene’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy