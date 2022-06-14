ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Victims glad to see Queens subway stab suspect off the streets, one calls for cops to be ‘everywhere’ in transit system

By Ellen Moynihan, Leonard Greene, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Victims of a madman who stabbed two people in separate Queens subway attacks say they’re relieved the menace is off the streets.

Train passenger Morris Walton on Tuesday was finally able to describe his commuting horror after being on a ventilator for several days as a result of an unprovoked attack.

Ex-con Donny Ubiera, 32, was arrested and held without bail on attempted murder and assault charges in connection with the Friday and Saturday attacks.

“I came off the E train to take the 7 train,” said Walton, who was stabbed at a Queens station Saturday morning. “I went out to sit on the bench. This guy just came up, and yelled ‘move!’ I look up, and I get stabbed. I was shocked!”

Walton, stabbed in the neck, looked to the four bystanders sitting next to him on the bench. No one helped him.

“They were scared to help,” Walton said. “I understand.”

On Friday, Ubiera attacked a 26-year-old man on a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train as it idled at the Queensboro Plaza station, cops said. The victim told police he was sitting in the train when Ubiera dropped a knife on the floor in front of him, then picked it up, mumbled something and slashed him in the face and arm and ran off.

The victim needed 35 stitches to close the wounds in his hands and was also struck in the head, according to prosecutors.

Earlier in the week, Ubiera followed a man into a Queens bakery and attacked him, prosecutors said.

That victim, Braulio Reyes-Uribe, 45, said it all started with a strange look.

“The guy looked at me, and I looked at him and that was it,” said Reyes-Uribe.

Ubiera began following Reyes-Uribe down the street and into a bakery.

Reyes-Uribe said he was on his way to visit his aunt when he first saw Ubiera on Warren St., leaving an apartment building and slamming the door, holding a piece of wood with a nail in the end of it.

“That guy was coming on the other side with that thing in his hand,” Reyes-Uribe said.

He said Ubiera was also carrying a rock.

“He opened the door to the restaurant and said, ‘Come out,’ and I said ‘No’,” said Reyes-Uribe, who went in the back toward the kitchen.

That’s when Ubiera struck him on the head with the piece of wood, he said.

Reyes-Uribe was taken to a hospital and given a tetanus shot but did not need stitches.

He said he was glad his attacker was arrested, even though there were two other victims.

“I feel more comfortable because I know the guy is not on the street, he’s in jail,” Reyes-Uribe said. “They have to take him to the hospital to see if he has some problem, because if they leave him outside he will do more things and more things and more things.”

MTA chair and CEO Janno Lieber on Tuesday night issued a fiery response to the wanton attacks.

“He was back on the street after he threatened a police officer with a knife, celebrating his release two days later by stabbing MTA riders on consecutive days,” Lieber stated. “We can’t put up with this. People talk about broken windows policing; I’m concerned about a broken justice system.”

Ubiera’s lawyer, Margaret Lin, called for her client to get a mental health examination.

Walton, meanwhile, said he plans to stay off the trains until he sees more cops patrolling the subways.

“I’m scared to take the train,” he said. “I don’t think I’m going to take the train. I’ll try something else. I think the police should be everywhere. If the police were there, that guy wouldn’t be able to do that.”

