ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Officials break ground on new Marion County Humane Society

By Makayla Schindler
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwGDj_0gAmfsBY00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Humane Society held its groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the new shelter being built after the old shelter was torn down just over a week ago .

During the ceremony, retired minister D.D. Meighen said a prayer over the day and the new shelter to come, and Randy Elliott, President of the Marion County Commission, said a few words to congratulate the staff on their hard work and future facility.

The humane society originally started on Aug. 28, 1945. The last time this building was rebuilt was in 1978. According to county officials and humane society staff, the previous facility was dilapidated and very small.

Marion County’s new shelter building was made possible in part by the Estates of the following individuals:

  • Fleda Reed Moore
  • James Lee Garzia
  • Edgar Ryan
  • Lena West
  • Norma Hall

Shelter Director Jonna Spatafore said the new shelter should be up and running by March of next year, as long as there are no problems along the way. She was also bursting with emotion on the day of the ceremony.

“I’ve been walking like this high up off the ground since they tore the old building down a week ago,” Spatafore said. “So, it’s, I think today is more emotional than the demo. The demo was to be showing that we were going to have a new beginning. The fact that we have a new beginning today, you know, it’s like I’ve been wanting to cry since I got up this morning.”

City of Fairmont seeks aspiring police officers

All 18 years that he has been a commissioner, Randy Elliott has been an animal lover and a supporter of the Humane Society. When discussing how the day of celebration made him feel for staff members and the community, he said, “They’re very much needed here, and their love and care for the animals, is just amazing. So, the outpouring of love and care is now being shown by a brand new facility, a modern facility, that they’ll be very happy to be in.”

While the new animal shelter coming to the community is very exciting, the Humane Society still needs support for this $1.5 million project. It will hold a ton of future fundraisers in the near future, but you can directly donate here .

They will be at the Mannington Fire Department Celebration on June 25. There is also a “We Ride for Tail” poker run that they will be having on Aug. 20, located at the Copper House Grille. If you’re interested in keeping up to date with future fundraisers, you can find more information on the humane society’s Facebook page .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

WBOY cleans up Clarksburg with the United Way

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Each year, Nexstar Media Group, the parent company of WBOY, sets aside a day to give back to the community called Founder’s Day of Caring. This year, WBOY partnered with the United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties and Clarksburg Community Action to help them with a community clean-up project for […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Government
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Government
Fairmont, WV
Lifestyle
WBOY 12 News

Inaugural river trash tournament coming up

RIVESVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upper Mon River Trash Tournament will take place at the Rivesville Municipal building on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. This trash tournament is a river cleanup that starts at the West Fork and will run down to the Opekiska Lock and Dam. The organizers are styling the tournament like a […]
RIVESVILLE, WV
WBOY 12 News

Nexstar Founder’s Day: United Way partner agency, Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties provides funding for 18 local non-profit organizations. The Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County (LVHC) can be found at 445 West Main Street in Clarksburg, in the Harrison County Board of Education building. Along with the LVHC, other non-profit organizations partnered with United Way can […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

I-79 ramp in Marion County to be closed for 3 days

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A ramp on I-79 in Marion County will be closed next week for three days as crews continue the interstate widening project. The ramp closure will be on I-79 northbound at Kingmont Road, exit 133, beginning at 12 a.m. on Monday, June 20. The closure...
MARION COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Elliott
WBOY 12 News

Augusta Heritage Center to move in Elkins former Opera House

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Augusta Heritage Center is now operating under its own 501(c)(3), as a non-profit organization, in partnership with Davis & Elkins College. They have purchased the historic Wilt Building, at the corner of Davis and Third Avenue, which was built in 1898 and served as the original opera house in Elkins. […]
ELKINS, WV
weelunk.com

This is Why Wheeling’s Juneteenth Celebration is Held at Market Plaza

This weekend, Wheeling will come together as a community to celebrate Juneteenth National Independence Day. Juneteenth, a word created from the combination of June and nineteenth, represents the day (June 19, 1865) when the last members of the enslaved population were freed by executive decree upholding the Emancipation Proclamation. While the Emancipation Proclamation was issued two years prior, its enforcement relied on the advancement of the Union Army. The surrender by confederate general Robert E. Lee two months prior had effectively ended the Civil War, but it took union soldiers until June 19 to retake control of the southern states and ensure that enslaved individuals were freed. Galveston, Texas was the last stop. Thus, Juneteenth is observed annually as a day of both independence and remembrance.
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

MVB Bank donates funds to revamp old Fairmont YMCA building

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Community Development Partnership is moving forward in its efforts to revitalize the old YMCA building on Fairmont Avenue in Fairmont. On Wednesday, MVB Bank awarded the partnership $3,157.50 to help turn it into commercial space and living spaces.    “There’s not a whole lot of vacant properties to build large […]
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Beginning
WBOY 12 News

Husband and wife win WV Governor’s Service Award

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A husband and wife were honored at the Governor’s Service Awards, held on June 16, for their service to the community around the Morgantown area. Dr. Jerry Carr Jr. and Nicole Wilson-Carr will receive an award based off of their work with WVU Medicine, giving out COVID-19 tests and doing service […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

WVU’s Armstrong Hall closed to the public after fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department was able to put out a fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall in about 20 minutes Friday afternoon. It happened just before 3 p.m. WVU University Relations said there were visible flames on the roof of the building when it was reported. No classes were being […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WBOY 12 News

BBQ Bash hosts 5k at Stonewall Resort

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Almost Heaven BBQ Bash has partnered with Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital to host a 5K on Saturday. The new Almost Heaven 5K Walk/Run starts at 8 a.m. Registration for the race at Stonewall Resort is from 7:15 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. Registration costs $30 and it covers a […]
ROANOKE, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy