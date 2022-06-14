ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneteenth: Celebrate with Arts & Culture Events

By April Jingco
Celebrate Juneteenth with some of the many events and programs taking place around Seattle. From Black-owned business markets to free portraits, below you’ll find some of the many celebrations taking place this week:

Crosscut: Black Arts Legacies

Series: All Month Long

Black Arts Legacies Celebration: June 16 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Crosscut launched Black Arts Legacies, a digital archive highlighting the roles Black artists have played in the Northwest’s cultural landscape. For its debut, Black Arts Legacies is featuring 26 creatives spanning decades and artistic disciplines.

The series cumulates with the Black Arts Legacies Celebration on June 16 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute as part of the annual We Out Here Festival. RSVPs are currently at capacity, but you can register for the waitlist here.

Wa Na Wari: Juneteenth Photobooth

June 17, 5 – 8 p.m.

Wa Na Wari Gallery

Wa Na Wari is offering free portraits for the Black Community taken by Brea Wilson.

Africatown Community Land Trust: Juneteenth 2022

June 18-19

Free

  • June 18, 12 – 1 p.m.: Black Business Panel & Brunch
  • June 18, 12 – 5 p.m.: Day Party
  • June 19: Parade & Festival at Jimi Hendrix Park

Africatown Community Land Trust is hosting a few events in honor of Juneteenth, starting with a Black Business Panel and accumulating with a community-wide celebration at Jimi Hendrix Park.

City of Seattle: Juneteenth “The Songs of Black Folk: The Music of Resistance & Hope”

June 19, 6 – 7:30 p.m.

McCaw Hall

Free with RSVP

Join Mayor Bruce Harrell and the City of Seattle at the One Seattle Juneteenth concert as we celebrate the Juneteenth Federal holiday. This FREE concert celebrates and centers Negro Spirituals and the diverse musical traditions that have creatively evolved from them including gospel music, jazz, R&B, and hip hop.

LANGSTON & Friends of Waterfront Seattle: We Out Here On The Pier

June 18, 2 – 6 p.m.

Pier 62

LANGSTON takes their We Out Here Festival to Pier 62 on Saturday, June 18. This is a free community-wide celebration featuring: music by JusMoni, Stas Thee Boss, Taqueet$, Larry Mizell Jr. & The Mahogany Project; spotlights on Local Black Businesses; food by Dat Creole Soul, Paparepas, All City Ice Cream, and Donut Mama; and more.

Capitol Hill EcoDistrict: Juneteenth Pop-Up Market

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u7UZ0_0gAmfn1900

June 19, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Midtown Square

Free

Join Capitol Hill EcoDistrict and community partners Arte Noir, the Central Area Collaborative, and Craft3 as they celebrate Black businesses in the heart of the Central District. Featuring music by KEXP DJ Riz, Black-owned businesses, food vendors, and resources from community organizations that specialize in uplifting thriving Black communities.

NAAM: Juneteenth Celebration – Skate to Freedom Party & Community Day

July 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Judkins Park

Free

NAAM is hosting a Skate Party with a complimentary skate rental, local Black-owned vendors and food trucks, family-friendly activities, music, and more. Join us for the ultimate Juneteenth immersive experience!

