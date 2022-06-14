ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fisher-Price, US regulators issue warning after 13 infant deaths

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Fisher-Price and U.S. product safety regulators are telling parents not to let their infants fall asleep in the company’s rockers after 13 infants died in the devices between 2009 and 2021.

The deaths happened when the babies fell asleep in Fisher Price’s Infant-to-Toddler and Newborn-to-Toddler rockers.

The company, along with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the rockers should never be used for sleep and infants should never be left unsupervised or unrestrained in them.

A new rule requiring that infant sleep products have a sleep surface angle of 10 degrees or less goes into effect next week.

Globally, there have been more than 17 million of the Fisher-Price rockers sold since the 1990s, according to a news release Tuesday.

Similar products were recalled in 2021 and in 2019.

In 2019, Fisher-Price recalled nearly 5 million Rock ‘n Play infant sleepers after reports of death. The American Academy of Pediatrics called the product “dangerous” after a Consumer Reports investigation linked the product to 32 infant deaths since 2011.

“Your infant’s sleep environment should be the safest place in your home, so we want to remind parents and caregivers: the best place for a baby to sleep is on a firm, flat surface in a crib, bassinet or play yard, without blankets, pillows, or other items,” CPSC Chair Alex D. Hoen-Saric said in a statement about the warnings. “Babies should never be unsupervised or unrestrained in rockers, gliders, soothers, or swings.”

Hoen-Saric noted that the latest Fisher-Price investigation is still underway, but the CPSC wanted to alert parents about best sleep practices.

“We remain committed to educating parents and caregivers on the safe use of all of our products, including the importance of following all warnings and instructions to ensure the health and safety of babies and children,” Fisher-Price said in a statement after the joint warning.

Fisher-Price encourages consumers to see the company’s “Safe Start” page for safety videos, tips and additional safety information, as well as the latest safety warnings for Rockers and other infant products.

Consumers are also asked to report incidents to Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

