Hair Care

This $24 Toning Spray Is The Only Thing That Works on My Brassy Blonde Strands & It’s Seriously Foolproof

By Summer Cartwright
 2 days ago

Here’s a fun fact about me: I’ve gone through every single blonde phase in the history of blondes. At least, it seems like it. I’ve gone bronde , platinum, golden, silvery and everything else in between. I’ve had highlights, double processes, balayages, shadow roots, baby lights, low lights, and *shudders* drastic ombres. So, when it comes to blonde products, I have an encyclopedic knowledge of haircare items that actually get the job—whatever the job is—done.

Currently, much like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson , I’m rocking a platinum look for the summer. Unlike Kim and Pete, though, I have the budget of a 26-year-old New Yorker who just spent her savings on a new apartment. So, when I discovered a secret toning hack that actually transforms brassy blonde hair into silvery platinum locks overnight, I could hardly believe it was in my ever-dwindling budget.

The toner I’m talking about isn’t a hair mask, shampoo or conditioner like you might think. It’s actually a spray that miraculously latches onto strands and evens them out (sans stripping the locks of their natural oils and moisture, like so many purple shampoos and masks tend to do). It’s the Matrix So Silver All-In-One Toning Leave-In Spray , and let me tell you: It’s magic in a bottle.

For non-hair professionals like me, this is the simplest way to keep platinum locks even and toned in between salon visits because unlike masks, shampoos and conditioners, you can’t leave the formula on for too long or too little. It’s a leave-in formula that you can build up as much as possible without worrying that your hair will turn out green. Truly, it’s a fete.

According to Matrix Brand Ambassador, George Papanikolas —who’s worked with Khloe Kardashian, Mila Kunis and Ana de Armas—the spray is ideal for people like me who want to neutralize their brassy, yellow hair.

“This is a buildable formula, so the more you use the more neutralization will occur,” he explained over email. “It’s best used as a styling aid to help prep the hair for blow drying, by adding moisture, detangling, reducing frizz, while simultaneously neutralizing the unwanted brassy tones.”

Matrix So Silver All-In-One Toning Leave-In Spray

To use the toner, apply it to towel-dried hair as needed, which Papanikolas says is typically around the second or third shampoo post salon visit. Once on your locks, the violet tones in the product “will help neutralize unwanted yellow tones” and “acts like pantyhose over the hair, giving a sheer temporary color balance to cancel out the unwanted brassy tones.”

If only every pair of tights was this revolutionary.



So Silver All-In-One Toning Spray $24


Buy Now

I tend to use this spray every time I wash my hair, which is typically every other day because I like a deeply toned finish without any sign of yellow. I’ve found that it leaves my locks looking brand new each time, and doesn’t dry my hair out like so many other toning products tend to do. What’s more, it’s so incredibly easy to use. I never worry about overdoing it because the spray is made for consumers.

In addition to keeping my hair looking good, the spray also acts as a detangler and conditioner of sorts. My hair feels lighter, softer and more alive after I use this does-it-all spray , and I’m never going to go without it again.

And, for what it’s worth, other shoppers seem to agree with me. This spray doesn’t have a rating below 3 stars at Ulta, and has a near-perfect 4.8-star average rating . Reviewers say it helps them “have a good hair day every day,” and I couldn’t agree more. If you’re a blonde, or if you have gray hair and want it to truly shine, you need this toning spray.

