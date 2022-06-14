HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:41 p.m. - Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on a 40-acre fire that was burning near Betabal Road off Highway 101.

Cal Fire said the fire did jump the road but they did a good job keeping the fire from powerlines.

Cal Fire dropping dirty pond water.

---

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire said they are trying to fight a 40-acre fire in the area of Highway 101 Betabel Road in San Benito County.

The vegetation fire is spreading south and is being called the Betabel Incident.

The post Cal Fire stops forward progress on 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road appeared first on KION546 .