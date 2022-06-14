ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cal Fire stops forward progress on 40-acre vegetation fire on Betabel Road

By Ricardo Tovar
 2 days ago
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 2:41 p.m. - Cal Fire says forward progress has been stopped on a 40-acre fire that was burning near Betabal Road off Highway 101.

Cal Fire said the fire did jump the road but they did a good job keeping the fire from powerlines.

Cal Fire dropping dirty pond water.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire said they are trying to fight a 40-acre fire in the area of Highway 101 Betabel Road in San Benito County.

The vegetation fire is spreading south and is being called the Betabel Incident.

