Harry & Meghan’s Relationship With the Royal Family Is In ‘Unchartered Waters’ After Platinum Jubilee

By Lea Veloso
 4 days ago
A new beginning? P rince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family relationship may either be renewed or strained after their visit for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe reveals that if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say anything about their visit behind closed doors, they might be dropped from the family entirely.

In an interview with UK’s Closer Magazine on June 7, 2022, Larcombe said, “They have come to the UK and to the Jubilee and really cemented themselves as royals again — which is great for their brand and something that Spotify, Netflix and Penguin will be eating up,” referencing to the couple’s multiple business deals. “Harry and Meghan’s presence will have been problematic because of the fact that there has been a huge amount of trust broken. I can’t imagine there would have been a great deal of interaction, or any heart-to-hearts, as the royals will wonder if anything they say may end up as a chapter in Harry’s memoir or on a future podcast.”

Larcombe emphasizes the stress that is put on Harry and Meghan. “It’s uncharted territory for the royals, really — they’ve never had one of their own ‘in bed’ with streaming giants or publishing houses before.” He continued, “But everything now depends on their behavior moving forward. Clearly, an olive branch has been extended by the royal family here. But Harry and Meghan would ruin that if any private information about [the Jubilee] weekend was spoken about to the press or revealed in a book.”

Prince Harry and Meghan brought both of their kids, Lilibet, 1, and Archie, 3 over from California for the festivities after stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. They confirmed their travels to the U.K. to celebrate the monarch’s Jubilee on May 6, 2022 . However, the couple was barred from attending the Trooping of Colour as they aren’t working royals. Buckingham Palace released a statement on the same day, “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional trooping the colour balcony appearance on Thursday, 2 June, will be limited to Her Majesty, and those members of the royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.” The couple also sat on the opposite side of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton during the National Thanksgiving Service on June 2, 2022. The couple was seen being booed by royal family fans as they left the cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth II met her namesake Lilibet Diana on June 2, 2022, during a private lunch with her family. Prince William, Kate and Harry’s father Prince Charles did not attend the birthday celebrations for Lilibet on June 4, 2022. However, Charles did end up gifting Lilibet a sentimental swing for her birthday.

Buy: ‘Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family’ $11.15

Finding Freedom

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family . The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Pamela Kennedy Morris
3d ago

They need to stay out of the spotlight if they truly want to be a "normal/regular family" without paparazzi or press constantly following them. Meaghan craves the attention and will never allow Harry to have peace and privacy within his dwellings.

PrettyAnonymous
3d ago

I'm bored with them. Do you not have other news that is important than these 2? Pls let them be private people like they wanted.

Astrollah
3d ago

The royal family will never tell them anything of any consequence again. They did it to themselves.

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

