Agriculture

Graduate student examines nitrogen release dynamics, potential soil health benefits of cover crops

University of Florida
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrecious Nyabami, a master’s student in the UF/IFAS department of soil, water, and ecosystem sciences, is studying cover crops’ impact on soil health and nutrient management. The focus is on nitrogen (N). She wants to understand N release in the soil under different combinations of cover crops. Her research questions...

The Conversation U.S.

Fertilizer prices are soaring – and that's an opportunity to promote more sustainable ways of growing crops

Farmers are coping with a fertilizer crisis brought on by soaring fossil fuel prices and industry consolidation. The price of synthetic fertilizer has more than doubled since 2021, causing great stress in farm country. This crunch is particularly tough on those who grow corn, which accounts for half of U.S. nitrogen fertilizer use. The National Corn Growers Association predicts that its members will spend 80% more in 2022 on synthetic fertilizers than they did in 2021. A recent study estimates that on average, this will represent US$128,000 in added costs per farm. In response, the Biden administration announced a new...
Mistletoe’s Flexible Fibers Can Be a Biological Adhesive According To Study

The ultra-stiff flexible fibers of mistletoe viscin, which adhere to both skin and cartilage, as well as various synthetic materials, could have a range of biomedical and non-biomedical applications, according to researchers from McGill University and the Max Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces. Each mistletoe berry may produce up...
Motherly

A Day in the life of an Organic Valley Farmer

This article is sponsored by Organic Valley. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. From checking on grass-fed cows grazing in the pasture to visiting the on-site creamery where organic milk is made into cheese, a day working alongside Organic Valley farmers at Stony Pond Farm is far from the ordinary routine most of us follow—which is what makes it so special.
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
The Independent

Anger as government plans to sell gene-edited ‘Frankenfood’ food unlabelled

Legislation to push through the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops is set to be introduced in a new bill this week, despite opposition. The plans will allow vendors to sell gene-altered crops and livestock unlabelled in the face of government polling which shows most consumers want labels on gene-edited products.A survey found that 88 per cent of Brits are opposed to the rule change to permit the sale of so-called “Frankenfood”. Shoppers have raised concerns that without proper labelling, consumers won’t know what they’re putting in their bodies. Gene editing (GE) changes the traits of a species of...
Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
Ernst proposes to boost stockpiles, production of ‘critical minerals’

China’s stranglehold on the production of certain minerals that are used to make high-capacity batteries, fighter jet airframes and a host of other advanced technologies is a threat to the United States’ national security, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday. Her solution is new legislation — introduced with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, and co-sponsored […] The post Ernst proposes to boost stockpiles, production of ‘critical minerals’ appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The Biden administration has announced new funding to help food supply chains

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack unveiled $2 billion in new funding to strengthen food supply chains hard hit by the pandemic, causing food shortages and higher prices. The move follows a series of past investments from the Biden administration aimed at helping small meatpacking plants and local foodbanks expand to serve more people. The new funding is made available through the March 2021 COVID relief package, the American Rescue Plan and other relief legislation.
Health
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Science
A super wheat for salty soils

Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have developed several new varieties of wheat that tolerate soils with higher salt concentrations. After having mutated a wheat variety from Bangladesh, they now have a wheat with seeds that weigh three times more and that germinate almost twice as often as the original variety.
How putting floating solar panels over reservoirs could help us fight climate change

Solar power is evolving to suit the needs of our increasingly climactic times. Two tugboats hauled an enormous array of 12,000 solar panels to its mooring on Portugal's Alqueva reservoir in early May, according to a recent Reuters report. That's the equivalent of four soccer fields, and when it officially kicks into operation in July, it will be Europe's largest floating solar farm.
Who Are The Leaders of the Food Tech Revolution?

We may be a little biased here at The Spoon, but we think food tech is the most exciting industry going. Think about it: Food is what many of us – heck, most of us – spend a huge chunk of our day thinking about, craving, searching for, and consuming. Food is something everyone is passionate about.
In situ electrochemical recomposition of decomposed redox-active species in aqueous organic flow batteries

Aqueous organic redox flow batteries offer a safe and potentially inexpensive solution to the problem of storing massive amounts of electricity produced from intermittent renewables. However, molecular decomposition represents a major barrier to commercialization-and although structural modifications can improve stability, it comes at the expense of synthetic cost and molecular weight. Now, utilizing 2,6-dihydroxy-anthraquinone (DHAQ) without further structural modification, we demonstrate that the regeneration of the original molecule after decomposition represents a viable route to achieve low-cost, long-lifetime aqueous organic redox flow batteries. We used in situ (online) NMR and electron paramagnetic resonance, and complementary electrochemical analyses to show that the decomposition compound 2,6-dihydroxy-anthrone (DHA) and its tautomer, 2,6-dihydroxy-anthranol (DHAL) can be recomposed to DHAQ electrochemically through two steps: oxidation of DHA(L)2âˆ’ to the dimer (DHA)24âˆ’ by one-electron transfer followed by oxidation of (DHA)24âˆ’ to DHAQ2âˆ’ by three-electron transfer per DHAQ molecule. This electrochemical regeneration process also rejuvenates the positive electrolyte-rebalancing the states of charge of both electrolytes without introducing extra ions.
The Climate Disaster Era of Global Farming Will Be Defined by Drones

Farming is a freshwater enterprise, but rising sea levels caused by a warming world threaten that—especially in river deltas where the boundary between ocean and estuary are in flux. The Mekong Delta in Vietnam is one such threatened food production site. A 2021 study found that rising sea levels will increase water salinity, or the amount of salt in water. This will exacerbate the problem of salinization caused upstream by mining and road runoff, and greatly reduce the amount of land that can be farmed.
America can’t get caught flat-footed on pandemics again

How did the United States, a global superpower, get caught so flatfooted when the COVID-19 pandemic hit?  A big reason was sleeping through the decline of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, allowing most development and manufacturing capabilities and jobs to leave the U.S. for foreign countries.  The economics of globalization pushed the hands-on, bricks-and-mortar type biotech work […] The post America can’t get caught flat-footed on pandemics again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
