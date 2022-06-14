ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn University Recognized For Global Citizenship In 2022 Times Higher Education International Impact Rankings

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL — Lynn University was recently recognized by Times Higher Education (THE) for its long-standing commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). THE’s 2022 International Impact Rankings assessed more than 1,400 higher education institutions in 106 countries, measuring four key indicators: research, stewardship, outreach and teaching. This...

