Texas railway worker hit by train in Natchitoches Parish

Welp, here we are at $4.55 a gallon for gasoline on average in Louisiana and $5.34 a gallon for diesel. I can now officially feel old when I tell you that back in my high school days, gas was $.99 a gallon and we all freaked out when it went to over a dollar. During the pandemic, I was so excited to get diesel for less than two dollars a gallon. I know then I should have stocked up on it!

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO