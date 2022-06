A PepperTree Apartments woman was arrested in a brawl with her boyfriend after trying to use her car to block him in his driveway. Brittany Lashon Goodwin, 28, went to the man’s home at about 10 p.m. Thursday and used her car to prevent him from pulling out of his driveway, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The man tried to back out of his driveway, but the back hitch on his truck struck the front left quarter panel of Goodwin’s vehicle. It was unintentional, the report said.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO