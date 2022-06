COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diogi is a 1-year-old Hound mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline!. Diogi is best described as goofy and is always making us laugh! He is adorably weird and has the funniest facial expressions! Diogi is so sweet, lovable and just the happiest guy! Diogi is very energetic and loves to run and play outside or just sunbathe! After he gets all of his energy out he is a super snuggler! He is a “fan favorite” with employees, volunteers and other dogs! Diogi is a friend to all!

