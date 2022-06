Penn State started the weekend with some good news on the recruiting trail. Tyriq Blanding, a Class of 2023 defensive lineman from New York, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Friday evening. Blanding appeared to be narrowing his search down to Penn State and Michigan. Blanding took an official visit to Penn State’s campus last weekend and was originally scheduled to make an official visit to Michigan next weekend. That official visit to Ann Arbor has now been canceled as Blanding has settled on his decision. Blanding is a three-star recruit from New York who is ranked the No. 1 recruit...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO