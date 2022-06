Arizona has added a game with Utah Tech on Nov. 17 at McKale Center next season, getting the Wildcats closer to completing their 2022-23 men's basketball schedule. Known as Dixie State currently until July 1, Utah Tech began transitioning to Division I in 2020-21 and joined the WAC. The Trailblazers were 13-18 overall and 6-12 in the WAC last season, finishing with a No. 278 ranking in Kenpom.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO