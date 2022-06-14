Ozzy is "doing well" after major surgery

In an interview on TalkTV's The Talk last week, Sharon Osbourne announced that her husband Ozzy was to undergo a “very major operation” which would "determine the rest of his life".

The surgery took place in Los Angeles yesterday on June 13, and while no further details have been offered, it appears that the 73-year-old vocalist's operation has been a success.

“Our family would like to express so much gratitude for the overwhelming amount of love and support leading up to Ozzy’s surgery," reads a Twitter post from Sharon. "Ozzy is doing well and on the road to recovery. Your love means the world to him.”