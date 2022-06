McDONOUGH — A call that came in early June was not the ordinary rescue mission to save a cat from a tree for Capt. Dale Matthias with the McDonough Fire Department. Matthais and his crew, Battalion Chief Barry Jenkins, FF/EMT Justin Hopper and FF/Paramedic Daniel Ward, were able to save five kittens that had been stuck in a storm grate after a resident of the 100 South Luxury Apartments complex called and advised them that the family of kittens had fallen into the drain.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 12 HOURS AGO