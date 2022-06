FREDERICK, Md. - Construction will soon begin to repair a massive sinkhole that has been impacting traffic in Frederick, Maryland. The sinkhole is located on Monocacy Boulevard in the area of I-70. It was first reported in early May along the side of road, and within days had stretched across the entire roadway, prompting Monocacy Boulevard to be closed from I-70 at Royal Farms to East South Street.

FREDERICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO